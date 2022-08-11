Cute little granddaughter holds grandpa's hand, watch how they enjoy the rain

That's what has been showcased in this one video shared on Twitter. It opens to show an adorable little granddaughter who can be seen spending some quality time with her grandfather who definitely loves her a lot. The video was posted to Good News Correspondent's Twitter account, which has more than 82,500 followers. There is a good chance that this video will make you want to keep watching it on loop, owing to how entirely precious the bond between the granddaughter and her grandfather is.

One can see in the video how the granddaughter takes her grandfather's hand and makes him accompany her as she enjoys the downpour. The video has been shared on Twitter with an adorable caption that details what is happening in this video. It reads, “Beautiful moment between grandfather and granddaughter. She wants him to enjoy the rain as well.” The caption is complete with emojis of smiling faces, hearts and a cloud with rainfall.

Take a look at the video below:

Beautiful moment between grandfather and granddaughter. She wants him to enjoy the rain as well. 🌧??😊??🌧



pic.twitter.com/UQWsuPGR5n — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) August 10, 2022

Shared just a few hours ago, this video has received over 60,000 views and various appreciative comments.

“Heartwarming, sweet granddaughter,” posted an individual. “Being a grandpa is the best job in the world,” shared another. “That is wonderful to see,'' commented yet another person.