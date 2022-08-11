Home / Trending / Cute little granddaughter holds grandpa's hand, watch how they enjoy the rain

Cute little granddaughter holds grandpa's hand, watch how they enjoy the rain

trending
Published on Aug 11, 2022 03:28 PM IST
  • This video that has been shared on Twitter by Good News Correspondent, shows how a cute little granddaughter wants her grandfather to accompany her as she enjoys the rain.
The cute little granddaughter and her grandfather can be seen enjoying the rain together.&nbsp;(Twitter/@GoodNewsCorres1)
The cute little granddaughter and her grandfather can be seen enjoying the rain together. (Twitter/@GoodNewsCorres1)
BySohini Sengupta

That's what has been showcased in this one video shared on Twitter. It opens to show an adorable little granddaughter who can be seen spending some quality time with her grandfather who definitely loves her a lot. The video was posted to Good News Correspondent's Twitter account, which has more than 82,500 followers. There is a good chance that this video will make you want to keep watching it on loop, owing to how entirely precious the bond between the granddaughter and her grandfather is.

One can see in the video how the granddaughter takes her grandfather's hand and makes him accompany her as she enjoys the downpour. The video has been shared on Twitter with an adorable caption that details what is happening in this video. It reads, “Beautiful moment between grandfather and granddaughter. She wants him to enjoy the rain as well.” The caption is complete with emojis of smiling faces, hearts and a cloud with rainfall.

Take a look at the video below:

Shared just a few hours ago, this video has received over 60,000 views and various appreciative comments.

“Heartwarming, sweet granddaughter,” posted an individual. “Being a grandpa is the best job in the world,” shared another. “That is wonderful to see,'' commented yet another person.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter viral grandfather grandparent kids cute video + 4 more
twitter viral grandfather grandparent kids cute video + 3 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 12, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out