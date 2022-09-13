Home / Trending / Cute little three-month-old puppy fully knows these 15 commands already. Watch

Cute little three-month-old puppy fully knows these 15 commands already. Watch

trending
Published on Sep 13, 2022 09:38 AM IST

This video that has been shared on Instagram shows how a cute little three-month-old puppy knows 15 commands fully and has been surprising netizens.

This puppy knows 15 commands at only three months old.&nbsp;(Instagram/@priyanshisinghshekhawat)
This puppy knows 15 commands at only three months old. (Instagram/@priyanshisinghshekhawat)
BySohini Sengupta

Videos that show dogs and puppies being trained are always quite a delight to watch as they showcase these little fur babies’ skills and intelligence. One such similar video has surfaced on Instagram and netizens simply can't keep calm about it because a puppy is seen fully responding to 15 different commands in it. There is a good chance that this puppy video might leave you as pleasantly surprised as it has left many different viewers as of now.

The video has been shared with a caption that reads, “Command my 3-month-old puppy Sia knows. She loves her training time and I make full use of that!” It has been shared on the Instagram page of a woman named Priyanshi Singh Pathak. She happens to be a dog trainer with more than 11,500 followers.

Watch the video right here:

This video was posted five days ago and has already received over 1,500 likes.

"Wow…this is amazing! Lots of love to Sia. I feel like I actually know her…been watching her journey since her birth! She’s lovely," wrote a user on Instagram. "You are a fast learner Sia," said a second. "So smart! I need to train Rhino for so many things," narrated a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
puppy dog. viral viral video instagram + 3 more
puppy dog. viral viral video instagram + 2 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out