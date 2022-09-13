Cute little three-month-old puppy fully knows these 15 commands already. Watch

Videos that show dogs and puppies being trained are always quite a delight to watch as they showcase these little fur babies’ skills and intelligence. One such similar video has surfaced on Instagram and netizens simply can't keep calm about it because a puppy is seen fully responding to 15 different commands in it. There is a good chance that this puppy video might leave you as pleasantly surprised as it has left many different viewers as of now.

The video has been shared with a caption that reads, “Command my 3-month-old puppy Sia knows. She loves her training time and I make full use of that!” It has been shared on the Instagram page of a woman named Priyanshi Singh Pathak. She happens to be a dog trainer with more than 11,500 followers.

Watch the video right here:

This video was posted five days ago and has already received over 1,500 likes.

"Wow…this is amazing! Lots of love to Sia. I feel like I actually know her…been watching her journey since her birth! She’s lovely," wrote a user on Instagram. "You are a fast learner Sia," said a second. "So smart! I need to train Rhino for so many things," narrated a third.