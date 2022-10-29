Cute video of golden retriever playing with a house help is too adorable to miss

Dog lovers can befriend almost any dog and play around with them. In fact, for many, spending some time with a dog might be the highlight of the day. In a recent video that is doing rounds on the internet, you can see someone's house help playing with a dog while working. In a video uploaded by Instagram page @golden_boyleo, you can see the daily life of a golden retriever with its family. The recent video they uploaded shows the dog playing with the house help.

The short clip begins when the house help is in the middle of work, and the dog comes to her. The house help plays with the golden retriever by showing him a cloth and pinching its nose.

Take a look at the video here:

Since this video was shared, it has been viewed 1.1 million times. The video also has 76,000 likes and several comments. One person in the Instagram comments wrote, "Hahahaha happens at home every alternate day." Another person said, "This is so cute." A third person wrote, "Dog: mein ab mast pankha laga ke so jaata hu (Dog: Now I will sleep with the fan on)." Many other users have asked how did the person trained their dogs in front of others, while others have reacted using emojis.