Cyclone Dana: High tidal waves hit West Bengal’s Old Digha beach amid landfall in Odisha. Viral video

Cyclone Dana: Gusty winds and heavy rainfall battered different parts of Odisha and West Bengal after the severe cyclonic storm Dana made landfall in Odisha. Visuals capturing the devastation left by this natural calamity have also made their way onto social media. There are also videos of tidal surges, including footage showing high waves hitting West Bengal’s Old Digha beach. Cyclone Dana: The image shows high tidal waves in West Bengal’s Old Digha beach. (X/@ANI)

ANI posted the video on X. A little over one and a half minutes long, it shows tides at a much higher level than normal. The high waves crash into the coastline with great force.

Take a look at the viral video here:

What did IMD say?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) is keeping people updated about the trajectory of Cyclone Dana with regular X posts. In an earlier post, the weather office wrote, “The severe cyclonic storm ‘Dana’ moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph and lay centred over north coastal Odisha, about 15 km north of Dhamara and 30 km north-northwest of Habalikhati nature camp (Bhitarkanika).”

“It is likely to move nearly west-northwestwards across north Odisha and weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm by the forenoon of today, the 25th of October. The system is under continuous surveillance of the Doppler weather radar at Paradip,” the department added.

Social media is concerned:

The video of the beach, which has received several views, has prompted people to express their concerns in the wake of Cyclone Dana. People also prayed for the safety of others.

An individual wrote, “Praying for everyone's safety. We are not ever ready to listen to a single tragic news.” Another added, “Strong winds are also blowing in West Bengal.” A third commented, “Praying for everyone.”