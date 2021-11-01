Dad gets pride flag for his store, texts son about it

A text from a dad to his son, shared on Twitter as a post, has struck a chord with many.

The viral tweet was shared by Brooklyn-based comedian and TV writer Gus Constantellis. The screenshot of the text details that this Twitter user’s dad put up a pride flag on his store front and even wanted to check with son if it was put up correctly. The share is guaranteed to make your day.

Constantellis shared this screenshot on his Twitter account and captioned it by saying: “My dad got a Pride flag for his store front and he texted me this.”

Read the text message from the father to his son right here:

My dad got a Pride flag for his store front and he texted me this. I - pic.twitter.com/OJiEr03IiL — Gus Constantellis (@ConstantlyGus) October 30, 2021

The tweet subsequently went viral and prompted many to share their reactions to sweet share.

A commenter called him, “ICON!”. Another wrote, “awww gotta love the guy.”

“Love to see wholesome content like this,” remarked a third.

Many on Twitter also asked Constantellis the name of his father's store and where it is located.

Here’s what he replied to the questions:

His store is called John’s Cleaners and Tailors near the UES in Manhattan. He’s an immigrant and this store was his American dream. Thanks for the love on this tweet! — Gus Constantellis (@ConstantlyGus) October 30, 2021

Constantellis also shared that his father was an immigrant and starting this store was his version of living the ‘American dream.'

What do you think of this wholesome exchange between dad and son?