Dad opens car wash after failing to find job for son with autism, hires over 80 differently abled employees

At the age of 24, Andrew D'Eri, like others of his age, started searching for a job. However, he found it more challenging than others to find a job because many places refused to hire an employee with autism. Reportedly, that is when his dad and elder brother came up with an idea that not only helped Andrew get employed but also provided employment opportunities for over 80 people with similar conditions. His family decided to open a car wash. The image shows the dad and his sons who run a car wash together. (Instagram/@risingtidecarwash)

Goodnews Movement took to Instagram to share this heartwarming story. The family started their business in 2013 and has trained many people since then.

“They started with a few employees and now have 2 locations in Parkland, Florida, employing some 82 employees with autism, 90% of their workforce,” the page added.

Take a look at the entire post here:

The viral post was shared some 17 hours ago. Since then, it has collected more than 14,000 likes. The post has further accumulated tons of comments from people. Many reacted to the story using heart emoticons.

What did Instagram users say about this tale?

“Great story. There’s a restaurant in Richmond, VA, that was founded for the same reasons for a family’s daughter. They now train staff to get work at other places,” wrote an Instagram user.

“I live in Parkland and can vouch for this being an incredible addition to our community!” added another.

“This family is awesome. I tell everyone I know to go to that car wash even if it’s further away than where they usually go,” joined a third.

“Congratulations on finding your son a job and also for hiring people with Autism!” wrote a fourth.