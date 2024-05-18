 Dad opens car wash after failing to find job for son with autism, hires over 80 differently abled employees | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Dad opens car wash after failing to find job for son with autism, hires over 80 differently abled employees

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 18, 2024 06:35 PM IST

The story of how a dad opened a car wash after failing to find a job for his son with autism has warmed people’s hearts.

At the age of 24, Andrew D'Eri, like others of his age, started searching for a job. However, he found it more challenging than others to find a job because many places refused to hire an employee with autism. Reportedly, that is when his dad and elder brother came up with an idea that not only helped Andrew get employed but also provided employment opportunities for over 80 people with similar conditions. His family decided to open a car wash.

The image shows the dad and his sons who run a car wash together. (Instagram/@risingtidecarwash)
The image shows the dad and his sons who run a car wash together. (Instagram/@risingtidecarwash)

Goodnews Movement took to Instagram to share this heartwarming story. The family started their business in 2013 and has trained many people since then.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar meets differently-abled cricketer Amir Hussain In Kashmir. Watch their heart-warming interaction

“They started with a few employees and now have 2 locations in Parkland, Florida, employing some 82 employees with autism, 90% of their workforce,” the page added.

Take a look at the entire post here:

The viral post was shared some 17 hours ago. Since then, it has collected more than 14,000 likes. The post has further accumulated tons of comments from people. Many reacted to the story using heart emoticons.

What did Instagram users say about this tale?

“Great story. There’s a restaurant in Richmond, VA, that was founded for the same reasons for a family’s daughter. They now train staff to get work at other places,” wrote an Instagram user.

Also Read: Anand Mahindra shares inspiring story of visually impaired businessman

“I live in Parkland and can vouch for this being an incredible addition to our community!” added another.

“This family is awesome. I tell everyone I know to go to that car wash even if it’s further away than where they usually go,” joined a third.

“Congratulations on finding your son a job and also for hiring people with Autism!” wrote a fourth.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now! : The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Trisha Sengupta

    Trisha Sengupta is a journalist at Hindustan Times, adept at crafting compelling narratives spanning human interest, trending topics, science, viral news, and social media trends.

News / Trending / Dad opens car wash after failing to find job for son with autism, hires over 80 differently abled employees

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On