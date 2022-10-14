Dad reacts to being surprised by son on birthday, video leaves people emotional

A video of a dad’s reaction to his son surprising him with a visit on his birthday has left people emotional. Shared on Twitter, the wholesome video may turn your heart into a puddle too. The Twitter user who posted the video wrote that the son returned from Canada to surprise his dad.

The video opens to show a man walking towards a table where his father is sitting with his eyes closed. As soon as he reaches his dad, he sets down a gift box on a table in front of him. The dad then opens his eyes and after the initial surprise of seeing his son, he gets emotional and hugs him. As soon as they embrace, people around them start cheering. The video ends with the duo hugging each other and shedding happy tears.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has gathered close to 1.2 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The wonderful share has also accumulated over 8,300 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

“Ok. I am crying,” posted a Twitter user. “Lovely,” expressed another. “The most wonderful feeling in the world,” commented a third. “What a surprise. Priceless,” shared a fourth. “No words to explain these precious moments,” wrote a fifth. Many shared teary-eyed emoticons or heart emojis to show their reactions to the video.