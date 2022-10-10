Dad skilfully transforms backyard into a 'water park' upon kid's request. Watch

As parents, people really want to do everything in their power to make their kids’ dreams come true. So when a kid whose story has been shared with us on Instagram video, asked if they could have a water park right in their backyard at home, their dad did not disappoint. The venue has been shared on the Instagram page that is dedicated to Premier Pool Plastering. It is a swimming pool and hot tub service based in Los Angeles, California in the United States of America. With the help of text inserts, one gets to know exactly how the conversation between the child and their dad went. The kid says that they want a water park in their backyard and the rest of the video continues to show how this sweet little dream of theirs comes true.

The video had been originally shared in January this year but has been resurfacing of late because of some reshares on Instagram. Owing to this very reason, the caption of this video reads, “Are you ready for Summer 2022?” With 2.63 lakh likes, this video has recently been featured on the viral page named Pubity on Instagram. Along with this video, the caption that has been shared, reads, “This is just incredible.”

Watch the video right here:

This video was posted on January 4 and has already received over 1,200 likes.

"I'm ready for that Daddy to adopt me!" wrote a user on Instagram. "Very nice work. That’s how you do it Dad," said a second. "Wish you were my dad," said a third.