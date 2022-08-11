Daughter and dad’s dance to Sia’s Cheap Thrills will get your foot tapping

Pablo Puhle, a Brazilian dad and his daughter Veronica, are the Internet’s favourite duo. Their Instagram page is filled with incredible videos of them dancing to various hit songs, including a few Indian numbers. Their recent share shows them grooving to the song Cheap Thrills by Sia. There is a chance that their dance performance will make you want to shake a leg too.

The video is posted on the Instagram page dedicated to the daughter and her dad. When translated from Portuguese, the caption reads, “You are perfect.” The video opens to show them wearing matching outfits. They are seen standing in their usual spot in front of a huge mirror. Throughout the clip, they are seen showing off some cool dance moves.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted about 11 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than five lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“She’s so good,” commented an Instagram user. “You both a great,” expressed another. “Love this one,” wrote a third. Many shared heart emoticons to show their reactions.

