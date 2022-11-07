Daughter regrets refusing dad’s request to go for a walk, joins him later. Watch his reaction

Daughters share a very special bond with their dads. There are also videos on the Internet that show different moments in which this sweet bond of love is perfectly portrayed. Just like this share on Instagram that shows a dad’s reaction to his daughter joining him for a walk. Shared by Instagram user Becca Lundell, the video is winning hearts online.

The video opens to show a text conversation between the daughter and her dad. It shows how the father invited the daughter to go for a walk with him and their dogs. However, due to work she refused the invite. Soon, however, she regretted her decision and joined her dad for the walk. It is the reaction of the dad to seeing his daughter surprising him is what makes the video emotional to watch.

Take a look at the clip:

The video was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has gathered more than 1.2 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated close to 12,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

“Makes me miss my dad even more, don't take your loved ones for granted. If you get an opportunity to spend time with them, do it because you never know what can happen, tomorrow is never promised,” wrote an Instagram user. “So awesome of you sweet girl - we parents love spending time with our children!!! Your Dad was missing you!,” expressed another. “Best decision ever. I miss my parents sooooooo much. Take it ALL,” commented a third.