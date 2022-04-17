Daughter’s reaction to dad apologising about his job will leave you emotional

Parents often sacrifice a lot to make sure that their kids have a better life than the one they had. However, there are times when they feel they haven’t done everything they could. This video shared on Instagram shows such a dad who apologised to his daughter for his job as a taxi driver. What is, however, heartwarming in this tale is his daughter’s reaction to it. She shared a video with a wonderful tribute to say to her dad “You're enough.”

The video was originally posted by Instagram user Mohuya on her personal profile along with a descriptive caption a in January this year. “In the area that I grew up in, we had a lot of parents in high earning fields. There’s always a stigma that your status is dependent on your job, but it shouldn't be true. I know my dad wasn't able to relate to a lot of the other fathers in the community and he felt a lot of pressure to provide for the family, but I just want to let him know that I’m so proud of him. I’m so proud of him for waking up before sunrise to work and coming home after sunset. I’m proud of him for dealing with rude customers without ever complaining. He made so many sacrifices for us and the American dream means paying him back,” she wrote while sharing the video.

The clip again captured people’s attention after being re-shared on an Instagram page called Good News Movement. “To all the parents working hard... know that you're enough. Love this beautiful tribute!” they wrote and re-posted the video.

The clip opens to show text inserts that explain the daughter’s tribute and also showcases how she is proud of him. “My Dad: ‘I’m sorry I’m not a doctor/engineer like all other parents here. You don’t have to tell anyone that I’m a taxi driver.’ You’re enough. Thank you for sacrificing everything for me.” The video also showcases various images of the father-daughter duo.

The video has been posted about 11 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1.2 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“So much pride for our hard working parents!!!” wrote an Instagram user. “My dad is, amongst many things, a cleaner and I’m so proud of him,” shared another. “All work is honorable,” posted a third. “Sometimes I’m embarrassed with myself coz I still can’t give my dad the life he deserves,” commented a fourth.

