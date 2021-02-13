Dazzling light pillars illuminate northern US sky. See pics
Residents across the northern United States were recently greeted with a fascinating view that looked like something straight out of a science fiction movie. They're dazzling light pillars. And now, images of the strange columns of light are being shared on Twitter by many. There is a chance that the pictures will amaze and amuse you, all at the same time.
An image of this phenomenon was shared on the official Twitter account of National Weather Service North Platte, Nebraska. “Check out these light pillars our meteorologist Bill Taylor captured tonight in North Platte,” they wrote while sharing the photograph.
“Light pillars in sky, beautiful natural phenomenon,” shard another alongside these stunning images:
Turns out, the pillars are formed when light reflects off the tiny ice crystals present in the atmosphere at different heights, reports Daily Mail.
Take a look at some other images shared on Twitter:
Though it may seem that the light is radiating into the sky, in reality, the light travelling into space is redirected towards viewer’s eyes after reflecting on the surface of the ice particles, reports CNN.
What do you think of the beautiful images?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dazzling light pillars illuminate northern US sky. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Archaeologists say England’s Stonehenge was erected in Wales first
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Artist creates Leonardo DiCaprio’s portrait with 400 Rubik’s cubes. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Naomi Osaka saves butterfly mid-match during the Australian Open. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man grows huge orchard with 10,000 trees in 15 years on barren land in Bihar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch: Yashraj Mukhate’s new track is making netizens chant ‘Pawri hori hai’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
8-year-old doggo from Tennessee becomes millionaire after inheriting $5 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Robert Irwin reminisces dad Steve Irwin’s memory with special post. Seen it yet?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Doggo gets bamboozled by confusing command trend. Watch hilarious clip
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Video of animals frolicking in the snow may brighten your day. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra-based artist's 3D art on display at gallery in Kolkata
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
10-year-old gorilla becomes a mom for first time in Virunga National Park, Congo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First lady Jill Biden shares pics of Valentine's Day décor at the White House
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman turns Bernie Sanders’ meme into food art, Stephen King shares it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Astronomers discover a surprising sight while searching for a massive black hole
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox