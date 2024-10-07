Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal stopped from entering Gurgaon mall, owner responds to video

A day after Deepinder Goyal shared a video where he was stopped from entering a Gurgaon mall while delivering food as a delivery agent, the Zomato CEO has said that the mall's authorities have responded to his video and promised to improve the situation for delivery agents. Wearing a delivery agent's uniform, Deepinder Goyal took on the challenge to understand the difficulties faced by his employees every day. (X/deepindergoyal)

Wearing a Zomato delivery agent's red t-shirt, Goyal and his wife Grecia Munoz were delivering food orders as delivery agents to understand the challenges faced by them. Sharing his experience, Goyal posted a video which revealed that he was asked to use the stairs and not allowed to enter Ambience mall while he was delivering food. (Also read: Deepinder Goyal stopped from using Gurgaon mall’s main entrance while delivering Zomato orders)

Turned away by security guards, Goyal climbed three flights of stairs to reach the restaurant where he had to pick up the food. Here, he encountered another challenge as he found that delivery agents were forced to sit on the floor and wait as they were not allowed to enter the restaurant.

Sharing his experience, Goyal wrote in the video, “During my second order, I realised that we need to work with malls more closely to improve working conditions for all delivery partners. And malls also need to be more humane to delivery partners.”

A day after the video went viral on social media, Goyal posted an update saying the owner of Ambience Mall reached out to Zomato to assure them for assitance to improve the current situation for delivery agents.

Goyal shared that Ambience Mall has created a “comfortable online food delivery pick up point for all delivery partners.”

"Thanks Arjun (owner of Ambience) for noticing my post and taking quick action. He’s also agreed to let us employ some “walkers” inside the mall to quickly shuttle the food from the restaurant to these pickup points to hand over the food to delivery partners," he said in a post on X.

Goyal also requested other mall owners to come up with “innovative solutions” which can help delivery partners and restaurants. (Also read: As Ola’s Bhavish Aggarwal faces heat, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal praised for ‘PR masterclass’)