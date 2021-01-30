IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Deer buried in muck while trying to free antlers from rope rescued. Watch
The image shows the officials rescuing the animal.(YouTube/@Berrien County, Michigan)
The image shows the officials rescuing the animal.(YouTube/@Berrien County, Michigan)
trending

Deer buried in muck while trying to free antlers from rope rescued. Watch

“Awesome job,” wrote a Facebook user appreciating the officials who rescued the deer.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 10:58 PM IST

The animal rescue stories often put a smile on people’s face. Just like this tale from Berrien County, Michigan where a group of officials freed a deer who got buried in muck while trying to free its antlers that got tangled in ropes.

The incident was shared on Berrien County Animal Control’s official Facebook profile. “BCAC Officer M. Kuntz takes the lead, to help rescue a local furry friend!” reads the opening lines of the post. The share further describes the story in form of a quote from the lead officer.

“I received a call to assist St. Joe City Police Dept. with a large buck that had gotten himself tangled within an old rope swing. Upon arrival, the buck managed to really get himself stuck, he dug himself a hole, literally and figuratively. He was REALLY worked up and buried deep in muck. After about 20 minutes of hands on involvement and the help of the other crew, we managed to calm him down, control his body, and set him free, the buck was unharmed!", it reads.

The post is complete with a YouTube video link which shows the entire rescue. The caption of the YouTube video also describes the incident in brief.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared, people have dropped all sorts of comments on both the posts. They couldn’t stop appreciating the officers for rescuing the animal.

“BCAC does it all! Amazing rescue!” wrote a Facebook user. “Awesome job,” shared another.

What do you think of the rescue story and the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
facebook video

Related Stories

The image shows the firefighter rescuing the dog.(Twitter/@SouthMetroPIO)
The image shows the firefighter rescuing the dog.(Twitter/@SouthMetroPIO)
trending

Firefighter swims through icy water to rescue dog in Colorado. Watch

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 10:54 PM IST
“Awesome job!! Thank you!!!” wrote a Facebook user while commenting on the video.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
The image shows the officials rescuing the animal.(YouTube/@Berrien County, Michigan)
The image shows the officials rescuing the animal.(YouTube/@Berrien County, Michigan)
trending

Deer buried in muck while trying to free antlers from rope rescued. Watch

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 10:58 PM IST
“Awesome job,” wrote a Facebook user appreciating the officials who rescued the deer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The post has sparked a hilarious thread (representative image).(Pexels)
The post has sparked a hilarious thread (representative image).(Pexels)
trending

Post prompts people to share their ‘coolest useless skills’. They’re hilarious

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 09:49 PM IST
“I know lots of amazingly useless facts,” wrote a Redditor while replying to the post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the dad and his baby.(Screengrab)
The image shows the dad and his baby.(Screengrab)
trending

Baby’s reaction to dad reading book in different voices is absolutely precious

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 08:18 PM IST
There were many who wrote "Adorable" while commenting on the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An officer checking the trailer discovered that some of the animals didn't have paperwork (representational image).(Unsplash)
An officer checking the trailer discovered that some of the animals didn't have paperwork (representational image).(Unsplash)
trending

Dog to alpaca: Officials rescue 26 animals while inspecting a trailer in Florida

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:33 PM IST
The animals were taken to the county's shelter under quarantine until the state releases them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the tiny kittens standing in front of Raylan.(Instagram/@raylan_the_dog)
The image shows the tiny kittens standing in front of Raylan.(Instagram/@raylan_the_dog)
trending

Raylan the doggo loves caring for his tiny foster kitties. Watch sweet clip

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:15 PM IST
Since being shared, the video has already gathered more than 9.1 million views.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CIA shared this image on Twitter.(Twitter/@CIA)
CIA shared this image on Twitter.(Twitter/@CIA)
trending

CIA shares ‘spot the difference’ post. Can you ace it?

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:58 PM IST
The post prompted people to give all sorts of answers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a copy of Hugh Lofting's The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle.(Instagram/@cbrlibrary)
The image shows a copy of Hugh Lofting's The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle.(Instagram/@cbrlibrary)
trending

Book loaned from Canadian library returned after 82 years

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 04:08 PM IST
Cape Breton Regional Library shared information about the return of this copy of Hugh Lofting's The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle on its Instagram account.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Amitabh Bachchan playing Deepak Sehgal in the 2016 film Pink.(Twitter/@Uppolice)
The image shows Amitabh Bachchan playing Deepak Sehgal in the 2016 film Pink.(Twitter/@Uppolice)
trending

UP Police combines scenes from Darr and Pink to convey message about consent

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 02:49 PM IST
This almost 20-second-long recording was shared on the official Twitter account of UP Police.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This 2014 aerial photo shows the site of the Al-Juma (Friday) Mosque in Tiberias, northern Israel. Archaeologists said recent excavations at the ancient city of Tiberias have discovered the remnants of one of the earliest mosques in the Islamic world. The foundations of the Muslim house of worship date to the late 7th century. (NTEP/ David Silverman and Yuval Nadel via AP)(AP)
This 2014 aerial photo shows the site of the Al-Juma (Friday) Mosque in Tiberias, northern Israel. Archaeologists said recent excavations at the ancient city of Tiberias have discovered the remnants of one of the earliest mosques in the Islamic world. The foundations of the Muslim house of worship date to the late 7th century. (NTEP/ David Silverman and Yuval Nadel via AP)(AP)
trending

Archaeologists in Israel discover remnants of ancient mosque built around 670 AD

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:24 PM IST
This mosque’s foundations, excavated just south of the Sea of Galilee by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, point to its construction roughly a generation after the death of the Prophet Mohammad, making it one of the earliest Muslim houses of worship to be studied by archaeologists.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows nebula ESO 455-10. (Instagram/@nasahubble)
The image shows nebula ESO 455-10. (Instagram/@nasahubble)
trending

This Nebula in constellation Scorpius is helping form next generation of stars

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:44 AM IST
This image was shared on the official Instagram account for NASA's Hubble Space Telescope.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Since being shared, the post has gathered more than 1.4 lakh likes.(Instagram/@morganfreeman)
Since being shared, the post has gathered more than 1.4 lakh likes.(Instagram/@morganfreeman)
trending

Morgan Freeman posts The Shawshank Redemption's scene with Bernie Sanders’ meme

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 09:35 AM IST
“Sharing a deleted scene from #ShawshankRedemption with Bernie, Andy Dufresne and Ellis Boyd 'Red' Redding,” wrote Morgan Freeman.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a pair of oak capricorn beetles that the Natural History Museum wrote are “even older than the Roman Empire."(Instagram/@natural_history_museum)
The image shows a pair of oak capricorn beetles that the Natural History Museum wrote are “even older than the Roman Empire."(Instagram/@natural_history_museum)
trending

Museum posts pic of oak capricorn beetles that are ‘older than the Roman Empire’

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 09:12 AM IST
“These oak capricorn beetles are older than the Tudors, older than the Roman occupation of Britain, even older than the Roman Empire,” reads a bit of the caption shared alongside the image.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows 'normal person' Avalon Penrose.(Twitter/@avalonpenrose)
The image shows 'normal person' Avalon Penrose.(Twitter/@avalonpenrose)
trending

‘Normal person’ explains what is going on with the stock market in funny video

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 08:36 AM IST
This just a little over two-minute-and-fifteen-second-long recording has accumulated over 16 million views.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows two firefighters trying to rescue what they thought was a goose.(Facebook/@Austin Schmitt)
The image shows two firefighters trying to rescue what they thought was a goose.(Facebook/@Austin Schmitt)
trending

Firefighters brave ice to rescue ‘goose’ stuck for 2 days. Turns out to be this

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 01:24 AM IST
The post prompted people to share all sorts of hilarious comments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows journalist Leslie Lopez with her kid.(Twitter/@ABC7Brandi)
The image shows journalist Leslie Lopez with her kid.(Twitter/@ABC7Brandi)
trending

Baby interrupts mom during live weather forecast, cute video wins people over

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:04 AM IST
The video has now gone viral and is being shared by many on Twitter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP