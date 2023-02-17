Home / Trending / Deer crashes through window, roams around empty classroom in US school. Watch

Deer crashes through window, roams around empty classroom in US school. Watch

Published on Feb 17, 2023 04:48 PM IST

The video of a deer crashing through a classroom window in an US school was posted on Facebook.

The image shows the deer roaming inside a classroom.(Facebook/@Evergreen Elementary School)
ByTrisha Sengupta

A video of a deer crashing through a window of an empty classroom in an elementary school has amused people. The video shows the deer jumping inside the room and then roaming around. Captured on the school's CCTV and later shared online, the video is interesting to watch.

Alabama-based Evergreen Elementary School took to their official Facebook page to post the video. Along with the video, they also shared a detailed description of the incident. "OH DEER! Yes, that's what we said when we arrived at school this morning! We had an unexpected intruder this weekend that undoubtedly wanted to see all the GREAT things that were going on in our school," they wrote.

"Below you can see camera clips capture a doe jumping through a window in one of our classrooms. It stayed for a couple of hours and then decided to leave. It struggled for a few minutes learning how to walk on our waxed floors. Once acclimated with the new environment, it jumped out of the window as fast as it entered. We were glad to see the deer not injured," they added.

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the video has accumulated close to 6,300 views. The post has further received nearly 100 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

"Oh this is really precious," wrote a Facebook user. "That's insane," shared another. "Wow," posted a third. "OH DEEERRRR," commented a fourth.

