Deer visits human daily for tasty treats. Watch

Are you looking for a video that may leave you with a huge smile on your face? Are you looking for a clip that you may end up watching over and over again? Are you looking for a video that may almost instantly uplift your mood? If your answers to the questions are yes, yes and yes, then here is a video tailor-made for you. Chances are, the video will leave you very happy.

The video opens to show a deer approaching a human. The animal then enjoys eating the oatmeal cookies the human offers Towards the end of the clip, another deer joins them too. Make sure to keep the volume up as the sound of the animal eating the cookie makes the video even more delightful to watch.

Take a look at the video that is super sweet to watch:

The video is captured Minnesota's Burnsville in USA.

What are your thoughts on the video? Did it leave you smiling?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON