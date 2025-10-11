Delhi Airport wows British man with pubs, shops and art, internet reacts: 'Please visit Bengaluru T2'

A British creator recently shared his experience at Delhi Airport, leaving viewers impressed by what modern Indian airports have to offer. Nick Booker, known for his travel content, posted a video showing Delhi Airport Terminal 1.(@indogenius/Instagram)

Nick Booker (@indogenius), known for his travel content, posted a video showing Delhi Airport Terminal 1. He even compared it with a British High Street, noting how the shops and pubs made the airport feel familiar to British travellers.

The video was shared on Instagram with the caption, “This is what an Indian Airport looks like in 2025”.

Delhi Airport impresses British creator:

In the video, Nick explored the airport and spotted shops, pubs, and artwork. He even pointed out an Irish pub behind him.

“There’s also a Budweiser bar. I know those are priorities for British travellers,” he said.

He then went on to show Accessorize from London and Hamley’s, which, though now Indian-owned, began as the world’s oldest toy shop in London. Body Shop was there too.

“Anita Roddick would be so proud to see the Body Shop in Delhi Terminal 1.”

In a light-hearted moment, Nick realised he had left his mobile phone at the airport. Ten minutes later, it was still there.

“Very impressive. So again proof that we're in India,” he adds.

Check out the video here:

The video was shared on October 9, 2025, and since then it has gained 23,000 views and more than 600 comments.

Here's how people reacted to this video:

The video sparked a wave of reactions online, with many praising Delhi Airport’s shops, pubs, and artwork.

Several users recommended, “Please visit Bengaluru T2, it’s even more beautiful, and visiting there you’ll feel like you’re in 2050.”

One of the users commented, “India is amazing. I, too, left my mobile in a shop in Jaipur and didn't realize it, but the shop owner came looking for us to return it.”

A second user commented, “Can someone tell him this has existed for a long time and not just in 2025??”

“Travelled to India 7 years ago...still has my heart...” another user commented.