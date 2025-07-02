Delhi man fumes as dad's 16-year-old Mercedes E280 V6 is labelled 'scrap' under fuel ban

In a post that has sparked fresh debate over End of Life (EoL) vehicle policies, a Delhi-based man took to his X account to express his frustration at being compelled to label his father’s well-maintained 16-year-old Mercedes-Benz E280 V6 as nothing more than “vintage scrap.” A man shared how his dad’s 16-yr-old Mercedes E280 still runs perfectly but must be scrapped under Delhi’s EoL laws.(X/ @ShivrattanDhil1)

(Also read: Delhi man forced to sell Range Rover at 'throwaway prices' due to 10-year diesel ban)

‘Stronger and cleaner than most modern cars’

Sharing a photo of the car, the user, Rattan Dhillon, wrote: “This is my dad’s 16-year-old Mercedes E280 V6 — still running stronger and cleaner than most of the so-called modern cars that keep breaking down on roads.” Every single button still works, and the engine? Still does 0–100 in just 6–7 seconds. Zero pollution, zero nonsense. But sadly, I have to label it a ‘vintage scrap’ just because we live in a country where politicians have zero love for cars! I challenge the government to prove it pollutes. They won’t, but they’ll still penalise it!”

The post has garnered over 30k views and sparked a range of reactions online.

Check out the post here:

Mixed reactions from users

Several users empathised with Dhillon, highlighting the emotional and mechanical value of well-preserved vehicles. One user suggested, “Can you relocate the car to a non-NCR region where it can still be operated?” Another wrote, “In most countries, you can apply for a heritage licence (called Club Permit Scheme) for vintage vehicles. We should have one as well!”

Others pointed out the regional limitations of the law. “The 10/15-year-old vehicle rule is not for the entire country as of now; it is just for Delhi NCR,” one comment read. “Just retain the beauty. And luckily we are not in Delhi NCR,” said another. However, not all were sympathetic. One user remarked, “Rules won't be changed just because your dad owns a Mercedes. Follow it or relocate to a place where there are no rules.” Another cheekily added, “Such a beauty—you need to sell this, right? How much?”

New crackdown on EoL vehicles in Delhi

Dhillon’s frustration comes just a day after Delhi authorities enforced a new directive barring refuelling of End of Life vehicles—those older than 10 years for diesel and 15 years for petrol—from July 1.

Under orders from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), the Transport Department, along with Delhi Police and traffic teams, has begun strict implementation. At least one traffic officer has been stationed at each of the 350 petrol pumps across the city to prevent fuelling of EoL vehicles. Teams from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and 59 exclusive transport teams are part of this enforcement drive, with police having powers to impound or issue challans to violators.

Two additional police personnel will also be present at each pump to maintain law and order during the operation.