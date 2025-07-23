Delhi man swims through waterlogged road after heavy rain: ‘Olympics training pool’

Delhi and the NCR region has been experiencing heavy rainfall, leading to severe waterlogging and long traffic jams. In the middle of this chaos, a video of a man swimming through a flooded road has gone viral on social media. The video, shared on X (formerly Twitter), shows the man swimming through the waterlogged street. Heavy rainfall caused traffic jams and waterlogging across Delhi-NCR.(X)

The unusual video drew safety concerns online. While many users joked about the man turning Delhi’s roads into a swimming pool, others pointed out how it reflects the city’s poor drainage systems.

The IMD (India Meteorological Department) has predicted more showers for Delhi and nearby areas in the coming days. Authorities have urged people to stay indoors during heavy rain and avoid waterlogged roads, especially in low-lying areas.

Check out the viral video here:

Social media users were quick to share mixed reactions; some users joked that Delhi roads had turned into swimming pools, while others called the situation embarrassing.

One of the users commented, “Delhi: 20 mins rain = Venice mode ON.”

A second user wrote, “If this is the condition of the country's capital, then what will be the condition of the rest of the country?”

A third user remarked, “Bangalore's condition is even worse than this. In Delhi, it happens only after rain, but in Bangalore, it happens without rain.”

Another user, with a hint of sarcasm, commented, “Why haven’t we won medals at swimming in the Olympics?”

So far this month, Delhi has received 136.3 mm of rain. The city normally gets around 209.7 mm in July. Delhi recorded 203.7 mm last year and 384.6 mm in 2023.