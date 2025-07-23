Terrifying video shows landslide in Mumbai’s Bhandup, building crumbles on camera

A landslide hit a residential area in Mumbai’s Bhandup after hours of heavy rain, raising serious safety concerns across the city. The incident was caught on camera, and the video quickly went viral online, with users expressing shock and concern. Mumbai rain: A landslide in the Mumbai Bhandup area has raised serious safety concerns.(@VarshaEGaikwad/X)

In the viral video, houses are seen collapsing as a powerful landslide crashes down the slope.

The landslide hit quickly, surprising everyone. A few people escaped just in time.

Some of the homes from that area had already been evacuated, and no injuries were reported. However, X users said the situation could have been far worse if people had still been inside.

“This mudslide in Bhandup should act as a warning sign. Thankfully, some of the houses here have already been evacuated," Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad said on X.

As Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra continue to face heavy rain, the risk of landslides and flooding remains high. With an orange alert and more rain expected in the coming days, residents are advised to stay cautious.

Check out the video here:

“All necessary steps must be taken to prevent possible loss of life. Urge the authorities to be alert and audit any such vulnerable spots once again and ensure people are evacuated,” the caption of the post further reads.

Orange alert issued in Mumbai:

For Raigad, Mumbai, Thane, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Palghar districts of Maharashtra, the IMD has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall on Wednesday.

More rain is expected in Maharashtra this week, according to IMD. Areas like Pune, Satara, and Raigad are still under alert for heavy showers.

The IMD has also warned of heavy rain in many other states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, and areas along the coasts of Karnataka, Goa, and Gujarat.