Miracle at Minto Bridge? No waterlogging, smooth traffic leaves Delhiites surprised

Delhi’s infamous Minto Bridge saw smooth traffic movement this morning despite rainfall battering the national capital. This railway underbridge, believed to be over 90 years old, has faced waterlogging since India's independence. Delhi's notorious Minto Bridge saw no waterlogging despite rainfall on July 23.(ANI)

The underbridge lies at the key traffic junction of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) Marg and Swami Vivekananda Marg (formerly Minto Road). It leads to Connaught Place on one side and New Delhi station, Old Delhi and Darya Ganj on the other.

With its strategic position, it supports heavy vehicular movement every day. However, every monsoon season, Minto Bridge faces severe waterlogging issues. This morning, however, news agency ANI published a video that showed normal vehicular movement at Minto Bridge with no waterlogging.

“Latest visuals from Minto Bridge; traffic running smoothly. The national capital received heavy rainfall this morning,” read the caption.

BJP’s Amit Malviya credited the change to the BJP government in Delhi. “Despite heavy rain, traffic moved smoothly at Minto Bridge, once the first to flood with even a drizzle. That’s the change Delhi is witnessing under the BJP government in just a few months!” Malviya tweeted.

A miracle at Minto Bridge?

Some viewers likened the occurrence to a miracle. Others praised the Rekha Gupta-led BJP government for bringing about positive change. Still others said that smooth traffic and no waterlogging in one of the national capital’s busiest roads should be seen as normal and not newsworthy.

“Breaking: Minto Bridge survives Delhi rains without turning into a swimming pool!” wrote X user Monica Jasuja, calling it “Adbhut! Avishwasniya! Akalpaniya! (Amazing! Unbelievable! Unimaginable!)”.

“Anything working normally is such an anomaly in India that it calls for a celebration,” another X user countered.

“One of the busiest roads in the most important borough of the country's capital not being waterlogged due to rain is news in this country,” a user posted.

“You know the govt has done a fantastic job when Minto bridge has no rain water surrounded with less traffic . Massive respect and W for Rekha Gupta,” another added.

“The Delhi government has been working on cleaning the drains on a war footing. Despite the huge backlog & fact that they’ve been in charge for less than 6 months, a lot of work has been done. Of course a lot more remains,” wrote Smita Barooah. “Minto Bridge staying clear during the monsoons is a good sign of progress.”