Delhi Metro passenger harassed over wearing jeans, corset top: 'She hit me on the backside twice'

A travel experience turned hostile after a woman travelling on the Delhi Metro was allegedly physically and verbally targeted by a fellow passenger over her choice of clothing. The commuter, who was wearing jeans and a full-sleeve corset top, alleged that an elderly lady hit her on the backside twice during the commute. She claimed that the passenger then began randomly hurling verbal abuse and mumbling complaints throughout the ride. In a dramatic twist of irony, the accuser noted that the aggressive woman ended up oversleeping, resulting in her waking up in a total panic after missing her intended station. The social media users shared a picture of the woman she accused of harassing her on the Delhi Metro. (Screengrab (Threads))

“This lady was absolutely awful. I was travelling on the Delhi Metro wearing jeans and a full-sleeve corset top nothing inappropriate, just a normal outfit. She hit me on the backside twice,” a woman wrote on Threads.

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At first, she thought that the woman had touched her by mistake. “The first time I assumed it was accidental, but then she started randomly abusing me and mumbling throughout the ride for no reason.”

The woman continued, “The irony? She ended up falling asleep and missing her station. Mine was the last stop, so watching her wake up in a panic was the highlight of the whole experience.”

What did social media say? An individual posted, “My own aunts 3 times my age, and my cousin sisters, much older than me, pick on me and bully me all the time . And I don't even wear sexy clothes! I wish I could. This woman is still a stranger. 70 to 80% women in India are gatekeepers of misogyny and male/female chauvinism!”

Another expressed, “Oh my god, there are still self-proclaimed women policing what people wear. Oh, these pieces of deprived humans made our teenage life miserable in Canada. We should maybe start giving them advice on facial care or mind their own business.” A third commented, “Instant karma at your service.”

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A fourth wrote, “Start looking at life as a gift. My suggestion would be to ignore and go on with your journey, maybe by moving away from her prying eyes. There will be people you will meet in life who do not need to share your opinions. That doesn't mean you need to react. You only live once. Make it your best time.” Another user of Threads reacted to the advice and shared, “I know you mean no harm with your opinion, and I agree that it’s not always necessary to react in certain situations. But in this case, unless this lady is taught a lesson by getting a reaction from the other person, she’ll continue judging girls like this. If we stay silent, she’s gonna think, ‘Oh well, these girls aren’t going to say anything anyway’, and she’ll continue with her nastiness.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)