Delhi NCR man misses train home on Raksha Bandhan after cab refusals, blames life in overpopulated cities

A Delhi NCR resident took to Reddit to share his frustration after missing his train home on the day of Raksha Bandhan, blaming unresponsive cab drivers, overpopulation, and poor infrastructure for the ordeal. On Reddit, a Delhi NCR man recalled missing his Rakhi train after cab drivers refused rides amid rain.(Representational image/Unsplash)

Posting under the username @Living-Guard4448, the man wrote, “Today on 9th August 2025 I had a train from Ghaziabad railway station in the afternoon. I woke up early, packed my bag, informed my family I will be coming today, I was so excited to go home and celebrate with them. But when I started booking my ride from Ola, Uber and Rapido, there was no response. I tried for 15 minutes with all the prices I could but no one picked my ride. It was raining outside.”

He added that he then took his bike out in hopes of finding an auto or a cab driver nearby. “I did find drivers outside but none accepted to come, they were all slacking in their cabs. I requested so much, still they were like ‘bhaiyaa kal se soya nahi hu mujhe sona hai’ and some just nodded ‘no’.”

Last-minute refusal leaves commuter stranded

With only 30 minutes left before the train’s departure, he managed to find an idle auto driver. However, the driver also declined, telling him, “No, I won’t go, just came from there and there is too much traffic given the time frame. There is no way you will reach on time.”

The man expressed his disappointment, saying that overpopulation is a serious problem, the government’s inability to create infrastructure to handle it is frustrating, and being away from home in another city to earn a living is disheartening. He added that being overly reliant on cab-hailing apps had left him alone in another city and that if the rides had been accepted on time, he could have boarded his train. “My money also got wasted, didn’t get a single penny from refund,” he wrote.

Mixed reactions from Reddit users

The post received several comments. One user sympathised, saying, “I feel sorry for you bro, rain has played the spoil sport today in Delhi NCR. Many areas are waterlogged and so many areas of Noida are even facing power cuts.” Another remarked, “I’ve developed a real frustration for big overcrowded cities.”

One said, “You could have gone there with your bike and could have parked it at the station parking.” Another commented, “This is very relatable man,” while a different user countered, “How is personal mismanagement problem related to cities? It’s your personal problem bro.”