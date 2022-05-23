Delhi-NCR rains are here and Twitter is filled with photos, videos and reactions

Residents of Delhi-NCR woke up to a rainy morning on Monday. It turned out to be a welcoming sight for many as it brought respite from the blisteringly hot days. The shower also prompted several city-dwellers to take to Twitter to express their reactions. While some posted images, others shared videos. Some also expressed their joy and happiness through these tweets. A few also grabbed the opportunity to share memes.

People are tweeting about #DelhiRains quite a lot since this morning – so much so that the hashtag is also trending on the micro-blogging site. Take a look at some of the tweets below:

“Happiness is….Delhi rains in summer,” wrote a Twitter user and posted two beautiful images.

Another person said that they had plans to go to office but is now stuck working from home because of the Delhi rains:

Had Monday plans to go to office and attend meetings



Here is a beautiful photo of an overcast Delhi sky shared by a Twitter user who is quite stunned to have taken the shot:

Here are some hilarious yet relatable tweets:

The tweet is a reference to the iconic cartoon Tom and Jerry.

Are you team AC or team fan? Or neither?

Here's what an individual posted from the Delhi Airport earlier today.

The early morning rain and strong gusts have caused power outages in certain areas in Delhi-NCR. It has also caused disruptions in air and road traffic.

What would your reaction to the Delhi rains be?