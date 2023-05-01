Delhi-NCR wakes up to nippy weather, netizens compare the capital to Shimla

The beginning of May in Delhi-NCR is witnessing cold winds and fresh rains. While people generally expect the month of May to be filled with heat waves, this unexpected nippy weather has taken many by surprise. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) more periods of light rain and gusty winds are expected until May 3, which will result in a 2-3 degree Celsius drop in the maximum (day) temperature in most places by Sunday. Delhi has woken up to a chilly morning.

As the blanket of chilly weather covers Delhi-NCR, several people shared their reactions on social media. Many shared pictures and videos, whereas some others expressed surprise over the rains.

Check out a few reactions shared by netizens here:

A Twitter user jokingly shared that the summer season has gone to its nani's home.

Another person called this weather "awesome."

A user shared how they had to turn off their air conditioner. They wrote, "It was cold even with just the fan on."

Someone also shared a picture of the pleasant weather.

A netizen even compared Delhi's weather to Shimla!

The India Meteorological Department said that the maximum temperature in the Capital on Sunday was 28.7 degrees Celsius. This temperature is 10 degrees below average for this time of year and the lowest peak reading for any day in the second half of April in at least 13 years.