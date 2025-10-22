Delhi’s AQI skyrockets past 500 on Diwali while Toronto breathes easy at 2

A divisive thread about firecrackers on Diwali has sparked a debate on the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital of Delhi vs other countries. The comparisons began when Dhruv Rathee posted a video addressing all those who were trolling him by bursting firecrackers. The Germany-based social media personality said that he was unaffected by the trolling as he was breathing comfortably in a city where the AQI was between 10 and 20. New Delhi: A thick smog engulfs the city, at Man Singh Road in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025. (PTI Photo/Salman Ali)(PTI10_22_2025_000008B)(PTI)

“The number of firecrackers you burst has not affected me in the least,” Rathee said, speaking in Hindi. “My advice to not burst firecrackers was for your benefit.”

Delhi vs Toronto

Responding to his video, Canada-based X user Raj Karnie shared screenshots showing the difference between the AQI of Delhi and Toronto.

In parts of Delhi, the AQI crossed 500 on the night of Diwali (October 20) and the morning after. This is 10 times higher than the level deemed healthy by the World Health Organization, The Guardian reported.

While the AQI in Delhi touched triple digits, the AQI in the East York district of Toronto remained in the single digit. Karnie’s screenshots show that the AQI in East York was 2.

“They will never understand. These are today’s readings. Delhi (night) and East York Toronto (day),” the Canada-based X user said in response to Rathee’s post.

Other comparisons also emerged online. One X user shared more screenshots from AQI-reporting websites which showed that the AQI in Netherlands on October 21 was just 20. In Norway on the same date, the AQI was 36.

What is AQI?

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is a standard measure used worldwide to indicate how polluted the air is and what effect it might have on health. It takes into account several pollutants, including PM2.5, PM10, ozone, nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide, and sulfur dioxide. The index usually ranges from 0 to 500, with higher numbers indicating worse air quality.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered good, meaning the air poses little or no risk. Readings above 100 are unhealthy for sensitive groups, above 200 are unhealthy for everyone, and above 300 are hazardous, potentially causing serious health effects even in healthy individuals.

Delhi’s AQI crossing 500 on Diwali indicates extreme pollution, while cities like Toronto, with AQI in the single digits, experience practically clean air.