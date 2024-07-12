‘Delivery boy is playing Temple Run’: Internet reacts to Swiggy’s order tracking screen

Food delivery giant Swiggy recently replaced a man on a bike on its order tracking screen with a ghost-like figure chasing a delivery partner. This has elicited numerous reactions from customers, with one saying that the “delivery partner is playing Temple Run”. A screenshot of Swiggy's order tracking screen was shared by a customer online. (X/@thedarkrebel)

While sharing a screenshot of the order tracking screen, an individual wrote, “What design is this, Swiggy? I thought my delivery guy had an accident.”

The screenshot, shared by Pune-based digital creator Sanil, shows that the order is on time and will arrive in nine minutes, but with a spooky twist. The screen apparently showed the delivery person being chased by a black, ghost-like figure, in the apparent dash to get the food delivered on time.

Take a look at the order tracking screen of Swiggy here:

The post, since being shared on July 11, has accumulated close to 2,000 likes and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this post here:

“Delivery boy Temple Run khel raha hai [Delivery boy is playing Temple Run],” said an individual.

Another added, “I thought my delivery guy was being chased by a ghost (which was the intention, apparently).”

“The delivery guy seems haunted by a ghost,” commented a third.

A fourth joked, “I thought they had a ghost chasing after the delivery guy. I was ready with Hanuman Chalisa when he came for delivery.”

“Lol, seriously! I was thinking the same yesterday! Thought the rider fell down! Earlier one (man on the bike), was just right. Swiggy Cares, why this!?” joined a fifth X user.