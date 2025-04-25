Desi 'uncles' turn metro into a retro karaoke lounge, viral video divides internet

The metro train is once again at the centre of attention after a viral video surfaced, showing a group of elderly men casually transforming a coach into a karaoke lounge. The now-viral clip, shared on Reddit, captures the men—fondly referred to by netizens as ‘uncles’—joyfully singing the timeless romantic classic “Pyar Hua Ikrar Hua” from the 1955 Bollywood film Shree 420. According to the post, the sing-along session took place on the Yellow Line of the Delhi Metro on 22nd April 2025, although HT.com could not independently verify the location or timing of the video. Elderly men turned a metro coach into a karaoke session, sparking mixed reactions online.(Reddit/Upstairs-Bit6897)

What made the moment particularly captivating was the presence of a microphone, which added a full karaoke vibe to the otherwise routine metro ride.

Mixed reactions

The footage was uploaded by a Reddit user with the handle ‘Upstairs-Bit6897’ and has since gathered significant traction.

Reddit users flocked to the comments section to share their varied reactions. One user wrote, “Delhi Metro never disappoints. From dance shows to this karaoke session – we’ve seen it all now!” Another remarked, “Uncles living their best life. Honestly, this made my day.” A third comment read, “What a throwback! They’ve got great taste in music, I’ll give them that.”

However, not everyone was equally amused. “This is sweet and all, but it can get annoying if you're trying to commute in peace,” one user pointed out. Another added, “Public transport is not a concert hall. What if someone else wants silence?”

Still, a few took a balanced view, with one commenting, “As long as they aren’t bothering anyone or being too loud, it’s just some innocent fun.” And someone humorously wrote, “At least it’s better than people shouting on phone calls!”

This isn’t the first time the metro has served as the backdrop for quirky public behaviour, and judging by the internet’s response, it certainly won’t be the last. Whether it's dance reels, fashion statements, or impromptu karaoke sessions, the metro continues to function not just as public transport, but as a stage for social media stardom.