Woman argues with man in Delhi Metro after he refuses to give up his seat for her: ‘Be the bigger person’

A video of a man refusing to give up his seat for a woman in a crowded Delhi Metro has grabbed internet's attention. The incident reportedly occurred on the Blue Line near Janakpuri West, where the man, seated with a backpack and earphones, found himself in a heated argument with a group of women. A Delhi Metro man refused to give up his seat, sparking a viral argument. (Instagram/pahadigirls12 )

‘You’re going to get viral’

The footage, captured by one of the women, shows the man responding sarcastically to bystanders urging him to "be the bigger person." The woman at the centre of the dispute appears to mock him in return, further escalating the tension. Despite repeated requests, the commuter remained firm in his decision to keep his seat. However, moments later, he finally stood up—not because he gave in, but because he was getting off at the next stop.

"You’ve caused a commotion in the entire coach," the woman filming told him. "Try being quiet for once. Be the bigger person and show some manners." Unfazed, the man repeated her words in a questioning tone before exiting the train.

Social media users divided

The video quickly ignited a debate online. While some defended the man, arguing that the seat wasn’t in a reserved section and that he had every right to sit, others criticised his attitude, calling him unnecessarily combative.

One user commented, "If it’s not a ladies’ seat, why should he get up? Equality works both ways!" Another disagreed, writing, "Basic decency is to give up a seat for someone who needs it more, be it a woman or an elderly person." A third person remarked, "Why was she recording and shaming him? If he didn’t want to get up, that’s his choice."

Others found humour in the situation, with one joking, "He stood up, but only for his metro stop, not for the argument!" Another added, "Imagine if this was in Mumbai local—nobody would even get a second to argue!" Some users questioned the growing trend of viral metro incidents, with one stating, "Every day, Delhi Metro has a new reality show moment."