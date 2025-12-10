Dhurandhar to Padmaavat: Ranveer Singh films ranked by their opening weekend collections

Ranveer Singh’s latest release, Dhurandhar, has opened to numbers that place it firmly at the top of his career’s opening-weekend chart so far. The Aditya Dhar directorial, which arrived in theatres on December 5, has shown sustained momentum through its first stretch, making it the strongest start among the actor’s filmography. Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh plays the lead in the Aditya Dhar film.

Early trade estimates suggest Dhurandhar is adding Rs. 27–28 crore on Tuesday alone. That pushes its total close to Rs. 158 crore within days. Its opening weekend stands at Rs. 106.50 crore, the highest opening weekend recorded for a Ranveer Singh-led film to date, as per Bollywood Hungama.

Dhurandhar leads the list

Released amid high expectations, Dhurandhar posted an opening day of Rs. 28.60 crore. By the end of its first weekend, collections had crossed the Rs. 100-crore mark. Its early numbers already separate it from the rest of Singh’s films in terms of weekend performance.

Here's how his other films rank in comparison to Dhurandhar.

Padmaavat (2018)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period epic opened to ₹114 crore over its first weekend, as per the data from Bollywood Hungama.

Released amid heavy public scrutiny, Padmaavat delivered one of the biggest starts to Ranveer Singh’s career and later crossed ₹300 crore during its lifetime run at the box office.

Gully Boy (2019)

The musical drama registered an opening weekend of ₹100.3 crore. The collections were stable beyond the initial days, making it one of his most consistent performers.

Simmba (2018)

Simmba recorded ₹75.11 crore in its opening weekend. The action-comedy format and holiday release helped it gain mass traction, eventually finishing as a blockbuster with over ₹240 crore lifetime collections.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023)

The romantic drama opened to ₹45.9 crore across its first weekend. While not a record-setter, it maintained steady footfalls and closed as a hit.

Bajirao Mastani (2015)

Released during a competitive holiday window, the film earned ₹46.77 crore in its opening weekend. It later grew through sustained audience interest.

83 (2021)

Kabir Khan’s sports drama opened at ₹47 crore, but ultimately underperformed relative to expectations.

Gunday (2014)

The Yash Raj action drama collected ₹43.93 crore in its first weekend, placing it mid-tier in Ranveer’s opening rankings.

Befikre (2016)

The film opened at ₹34.36 crore over its debut weekend, while collections fell off soon after.

Dil Dhadakne Do (2015)

Zoya Akhtar’s ensemble family drama earned ₹37.05 crore in its first weekend, settling into an average run.

Cirkus (2022)

The Rohit Shetty-directed comedy opened at ₹20.85 crore.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar (2022)

The social drama saw an opening weekend of ₹12 crore and failed to recover post-release.

Films like Lootera, Kill Dil, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, and Band Baaja Baaraat registered modest opening weekends, reflecting Ranveer’s gradual rise rather than immediate box office dominance.

As Dhurandhar continues its run, it now sits at the top of Ranveer’s opening-weekend rankings, highlighting how far his box office pull has evolved.

FAQs

Which Ranveer Singh film has the highest opening weekend?

Dhurandhar currently holds the record for the highest opening weekend among Ranveer’s films.

How did Padmaavat perform in its opening weekend?

Padmaavat recorded one of Ranveer’s strongest opening weekends and later became a blockbuster.

Is Simmba among Ranveer Singh’s top opening films?

Yes. Simmba delivered a high opening weekend and remains one of his biggest commercial successes.