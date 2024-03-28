Did Aakash Chopra slam Hardik Pandya's captaincy as the 'worst'? Commentator fact-checks viral post

Aakash Chopra slammed an X user who shared a post claiming that the commentator called Hardik Pandya’s leadership of Mumbai Indians in the ongoing IPL 2024 the “worst captaincy”. Chopra called out the post from an X user who goes by Rushii and has listed “sports journalist” as their profession in the bio section. Aakash Chopra slammed an X user who attributed a fake quote about Hardik Pandya's captaincy in IPL 2024 to him. (Screengrab)

"'I have seen the worst captaincy till date by any captain in history of IPL. Hardik Pandya has really done very bad captaincy. Hardik should either give up the captaincy himself or Mumbai Indians should remove him.' Akash Chopra [Jio cinema]. How do you feel now Mumbai Indians? It's your future," X user Rushii wrote.

In response, Aakash Chopra re-shared the post and tweeted, "Kuch bhi? Anything for engagement? Don't spread lies, brother. Statement wrong. My name's spelling is wrong. What's wrong with you?" he tweeted.

Take a look at the entire post here:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the post has collected close to 94,000 views. The tweet has further accumulated nearly 2,100 likes. The post has also prompted people to share varied reactions.

What did X users say about Aakash Chopra's tweet?

"Don't reply to them, sir," wrote an X user.

"Owned him. Good job, sir," posted another.

"Just ignore it," tweeted a third.