Did Reddit know about Elon Musk and Ashley St Clair long before her sensational claim? Old posts resurface

Ashley St Clair stunned the world on February 14 when she announced that she had given birth to Elon Musk’s child. She indicated that the birth took place sometime in September as she requested the media to respect their privacy. While the bombshell claim took many by surprise, a section of the internet had guessed about St Clair’s pregnancy months before it became public news. Ashley St Clair claims that she gave birth to Elon Musk's child five months ago.

Old posts resurface

Old posts on Reddit, dating as far back as June 2024, speculated that there was something brewing between right wing influencer Ashley St Clair and Elon Musk.

Several users on the “Elon Musk Fan Gossip Blog” subreddit speculated that Ashley St Clair was carrying Musk’s child.

It is not clear what set off the rumour mill or when exactly it began. However, in December 2023, a Tumblr page that has now been taken down revealed that Musk’s private jet had landed in Miami. A Tumblr user responded to that post saying Ashley St Clair was also in Miami at the time.

A post on Elon Musk and Ashley St Clair dating back to December 2023.(X/@PaddedRoom4U)

Several subsequent posts on Reddit – too distasteful to reproduce here – speculated that St Clair was pregnant with Musk’s child. The general opinion on Reddit was that St Clair had ‘trapped’ Musk.

This sentiment was seemingly echoed by Musk himself when he recently reacted to an X post saying Ashley St Clair had plotted for half a decade to “ensnare” the billionaire.

Kylie Kremer, director of MAGA group Women for America First, also said in a string of recent X posts that St Clair's pregnancy was an “open secret”.

Elon Musk’s silence

Musk has been posting dozens of times a day on X but has not yet reacted to St Clair’s claims. He has not publicly acknowledged the child as his either.

In a now-deleted X post made shortly after her announcement, Ashley St Clair accused Musk of ignoring her. She said that she had been unable to get in touch with him.

The right wing influencer also told The New York Post that Musk wanted her to keep her pregnancy a secret. “I was told to keep it secret. I was being asked to keep it a secret forever,” claimed St Clair. In her announcement Friday, St Clair said that she had revealed her baby’s existence to the world because tabloids had started snooping around.

“I was completely isolated during my pregnancy. Every part of my career and everything I used to do I couldn’t do anymore. I was told not to tell anybody,” she claimed.

