Did this YouTuber build his insane body with just water, no food for 30 days? FouseyTube claims

A YouTuber who claimed to have undergone an insane transformation after going on a water-only diet for a month while fasting for Ramadan has taken the internet by storm. Yousef Saleh Erakat, aka FouseyTube, shared that he consumed only water, electrolytes, and black coffee during his fasting period. YouTuber Yousef Saleh Erakat, aka FouseyTube, who went on a water diet for a month. (Instagram/@fousey)

When did FouseyTube start his journey?

Erakat shared a post on March 2 to inform his followers about starting the water fast. “For the next 30 days, I will be doing a WATER-ONLY FAST, completely alone in a cabin. I will be fasting normally for Ramadan from Sunrise to Sunset and then to break my fast am only allowed water, black coffee and electrolytes,” he wrote.

He added a list of things that he claimed he needed to avoid, such as food, vape, and human interaction.

“I didn’t prep for this. No tapering down food. No easing off nicotine. I’m dropping everything at once—and you get to watch it all happen in real-time,” he added.

He further said that ChatGPT was in charge of creating his daily routine and “survival challenges.”

FouseyTube's recent revelation:

After his March 2 post, he regularly shared updates with his fans and followers. On March 31, he shared a post announcing the conclusion of his water fast.

“Day 30 of my 30 Day Water Fast. It’s not until you look back at where you started that you realize how far you’ve come. There’s so much I could say—but I’m physically, mentally, and spiritually drained in a way words can’t describe,” Erakat wrote. He concluded with images of his before and after physic - and they capture his incredible transformation.

Take a look at the latest post here:

How did social media react?

People posted varied comments, ranging from congratulating the influencer to expressing disbelief. A few also questioned the dangers of such extreme methods.

An individual wrote, “No body actually knows how strong this guy can be when he locks in !! Proud of you man.” Another added, “Well done man!!! Through the ups and downs you stayed committed. The next step is learning to consume with balance and wisdom. I’m sure you experienced this to some degree: sometimes it’s easier to consume nothing than to consume intelligently.”

A third posted, “WT* this guy doing again.” A fourth expressed, “Everyone is like ‘congratulations’, while this ain’t healthy… he should have done this plus eat protein and veggies… And that would have been the right way to do this.”

What are your thoughts on this influencer's claims about being on a water fast for a month?