‘Didn’t expect you to be a girl’: Techie reveals recruiter's bizarre remarks during interview

A woman took to Reddit, opening up about her unsettling experience during a job interview where she was immediately subjected to sexist remarks. Sharing her story anonymously, the techie claimed that she had applied for the role of an Electronics Systems Developer, a field she’s passionate about and trained in but the interviewer's first comment threw her off. The woman described how the interviewer, another woman, subtly questioned her suitability for the job(Shutterstock)

“Oh, I didn’t expect you to be a girl. I thought you were a boy,” the interviewer said.

The techie described how the interviewer, another woman, subtly questioned her suitability for the job, especially since it involved field work. “Usually, guys are more passionate about electronics. They think about it 24/7," the interviewer said

She went on to dismiss the woman’s previous projects in embedded systems and judged her over her looks. “Being good-looking isn’t helpful in this kind of job. Don’t take it personally," the interviewer said.

The post resonated with many Reddit users, especially women in male-dominated technical fields who shared similar stories of being dismissed. "This is crazy and completely illegal. I’m so sorry you had to deal with that," said one user.

Another shared, "My wife was a chemist and was tired of training guys that were promoted above her so she left and went to dental school. Sexism has been around forever. I'm a guy but if I was a female an interviewer calling me a girl would have raised my hackles"

“This is so ridiculous. I'm so sorry you had to deal with that! You're definitely not being too sensitive, the person interviewing you sounds like they were transported straight from the 1950s,” said a third user.