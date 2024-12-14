'Diet starts tomorrow': Arman Tsarukyan indulges in junk food ahead of UFC showdown

No.1-ranked UFC lightweight Arman Tsarukyan is set to clash with reigning champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 311 early next year, rekindling their 2019 showdown. This time, the stakes are higher, as the Dagestani champion will put his UFC lightweight title on the line against the surging Armenian challenger. Arman Tsarukyan shared a viral junk food video ahead of his UFC 311 rematch with Makhachev.(Instagram/arm_011)

(Also read: Foodie claims he lost 31 kg in over 1 year despite eating ‘outside food’, shares how)

The duo’s first encounter, hailed as a grappling masterclass, was a razor-close affair. Although Makhachev emerged victorious, Tsarukyan is widely regarded as the toughest test of Makhachev’s decade-long UFC career.

Viral junk food video grabs attention

Ahead of their rematch, a playful Instagram video shared on Tsarukyan’s official account has gone viral, amassing 6.5 million views. The clip shows the Armenian fighter indulging in burgers, fries, and other junk food while cheekily declaring, “Diet starts tomorrow.”

Watch the clip here:

Fans flooded the post with reactions, both amused and supportive. One user commented, “Champ mindset—work hard, eat harder!” Another wrote, “Even champions need cheat days!” Some noted the irony with comments like, “Junk food today, belt tomorrow.” Others jokingly questioned, “Is this the secret to beating Makhachev?”

Tsarukyan reflects on the first fight

Since their first encounter, Tsarukyan has gone 9-1 in the UFC and is currently on a four-fight winning streak. Speaking to Ariel Helwani about the possibility of a trilogy fight if he wins the rematch, the 22-3 fighter said, “I don’t think so. It’ll be Ramadan. In May would be great. Because I’ve got to make money. After the belt, I’m going to make money.”

(Also read: Indian YouTuber collects ketchup sachets from fast food restaurants, fills up a 2.5-litre jar. Watch)

Their 2019 battle remains one of the most closely contested matches in recent UFC history. Both fighters displayed elite wrestling and grappling skills, with neither able to dominate on the ground. While Makhachev managed to secure a victory by finishing the third round in top position, Tsarukyan’s resilience and technical prowess left a lasting impression.

Anticipation builds for UFC 311

As the rematch looms, fans and analysts are buzzing with predictions. Many believe that Tsarukyan, with his growth as a fighter, poses a genuine threat to Makhachev’s reign. The viral video, meanwhile, has only added to the excitement, giving fans a glimpse of the Armenian’s personality outside the octagon.