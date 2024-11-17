Menu Explore
Indian YouTuber collects ketchup sachets from fast food restaurants, fills up a 2.5-litre jar. Watch

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Nov 17, 2024 07:24 PM IST

An Indian YouTuber went viral after collecting 2.5 litres of free ketchup from fast-food outlets in Pune, sparking laughter and debate online.

If you’ve ever found yourself rifling through an overflowing kitchen drawer filled with ketchup packets and leftover fast-food condiments, you’re not alone. A recent viral video has resonated with viewers who share this common dilemma. YouTuber Sarthak Sachdeva took matters to a new level, documenting his unique mission to collect as many free ketchup sachets as he could from fast-food outlets at a Pune mall. His light-hearted adventure caught the attention of millions, sparking amusement online.

A YouTuber collected 2.5 litres of ketchup from fast-food spots in Pune, going viral online. (Instagram/sarthaksachdevva)
A YouTuber collected 2.5 litres of ketchup from fast-food spots in Pune, going viral online. (Instagram/sarthaksachdevva)

The “ketchup quest” begins

Armed with a glass jar and determination, the content creator started his journey at a McDonald’s outlet. As the video shows, he wasn’t entirely at ease. Mid-mission, he confessed to his viewers, “Bhai McDonald’s mein aur sauce maangne mein sharam aa rahi hai (I am feeling ashamed to ask for more sauce from McDonald’s).” Despite the embarrassment, he pressed on, gathering more packets before heading to his next stop.

Adding to the collection

Next, the YouTuber visited KFC, where he managed to add another 25 packets to his collection. His efforts were paying off, but the jar still looked half-empty. With determination in his eyes, Sachdeva made one last attempt at a Pizza Hut outlet—and hit the jackpot. Instead of sachets, he found bottled ketchup and, seizing the moment, poured five full bottles into his jar. By the end of his unconventional mission, the YouTuber had collected an impressive 2.5 litres of ketchup.

Take a look here at the clip:

Here's how the internet reacted:

The video has amassed over 11.2 million views, drawing an array of comments that captured both amusement and bewilderment. One user quipped, “This man has solved the universal problem of leftover condiment packets!” Another remarked, “He took ‘getting your money’s worth’ to a whole new level.” Not all responses were light-hearted, as some pointed out the ethics of his approach, with one user stating, “Isn’t this taking advantage of the system? Funny, but questionable.”

Another viewer joked, “I wonder if Pizza Hut staff realised their bottled ketchup was disappearing!” Yet, many found the endeavour relatable, with a comment noting, “I’d do the same if I had the nerve!” Some users even shared personal anecdotes: “My drawer is full of these, but I never thought of doing this. Respect for the hustle!”

