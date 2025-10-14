Dil se Dilli: Only a true Delhiite can answer these 10 questions correctly

Every true Delhiite knows that the city isn’t defined by its monuments alone. It’s in the Sunday strolls through Ridge, the late-night drives past India Gate, and the shopping for bargains at Sarojini Nagar. It’s in the slang — “scene kya hai?”, “proxy maar de yaar” — and in the shared love for butter chicken and nifty shortcuts. How well do you know Delhi? Take the quiz to find out.(Representational image generated by AI)

If you’ve ever bragged about knowing the fastest route from CP to Saket, argued over the best chole bhature, or felt that inexplicable sense of pride every time Delhi features in a Bollywood film — this quiz is for you.

We’ve handpicked ten questions that will test how Dil se Dilli you truly are — from legendary cafés and iconic streets to Sufi wisdom and Metro trivia. Think you know your city better than anyone else? Let’s find out if you’re a casual visitor… or a certified Delhi insider.

Take the quiz to find out if you're a true Delhiite: