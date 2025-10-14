Search
Tue, Oct 14, 2025
New Delhi oC

Dil se Dilli: Only a true Delhiite can answer these 10 questions correctly

BySanya Jain
Published on: Oct 14, 2025 03:52 pm IST

If you’ve ever bragged about knowing the fastest route from CP to Saket, argued over the best chole bhature, this Delhi quiz is for you. 

Every true Delhiite knows that the city isn’t defined by its monuments alone. It’s in the Sunday strolls through Ridge, the late-night drives past India Gate, and the shopping for bargains at Sarojini Nagar. It’s in the slang — “scene kya hai?”, “proxy maar de yaar” — and in the shared love for butter chicken and nifty shortcuts.

How well do you know Delhi? Take the quiz to find out.(Representational image generated by AI)
How well do you know Delhi? Take the quiz to find out.(Representational image generated by AI)

If you’ve ever bragged about knowing the fastest route from CP to Saket, argued over the best chole bhature, or felt that inexplicable sense of pride every time Delhi features in a Bollywood film — this quiz is for you.

We’ve handpicked ten questions that will test how Dil se Dilli you truly are — from legendary cafés and iconic streets to Sufi wisdom and Metro trivia. Think you know your city better than anyone else? Let’s find out if you’re a casual visitor… or a certified Delhi insider.

Take the quiz to find out if you're a true Delhiite:

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / Dil se Dilli: Only a true Delhiite can answer these 10 questions correctly
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On