Diljit Dosanjh shares video of popular TikTok brothers dancing to his latest song. Their moves wow netizens

A video of popular TikTok brothers grooving to a song from Diljit Dosanjh's latest album 'Moonchild Era' has attracted many eyeballs. The song on which they shook their legs is called 'Black & White'. Impressed, Dosanjh also shared their dance clip on his Instagram page.

"It’s Nobody’s Fault..It’s a 𝐌𝐎𝐎𝐍𝐂𝐇𝐈𝐋𝐃 𝐄𝐑𝐀," reads the caption of the post shared alongside a sunflower emoji. The post, since being shared, has gone viral and collected many wonderful reactions. It is likely it will make you want to groove to this catchy song as well.

The clip opens to show two brothers showcasing some killer moves to the song. After a while, they smoothly slide out of the frame to allow another pair of brothers to showcase their moves.

The clip was originally shared on the Instagram page @thewilliamsfam, which is handled by the four brothers seen in the video.

Take a look at the video which may encourage you to showcase your dancing skills on this groovy number:

The video has received an overwhelming response. So far, it has collected over 2.3 lakh likes. Several Instagram users have expressed their love for the video by posting several emoticons of hearts and fire. “Super,” wrote an individual. “Wow,” posted another.

What do you think of this video?

