Disturbing video shows teacher, her husband allegedly assaulted by principal and colleagues in UP

A disturbing video surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) showing an incident of physical assault on a schoolteacher and her husband in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The video captures a violent altercation in which a group of men, allegedly including the principal of the school, is seen beating the couple. The incident has sparked outrage, with many calling for strict action against the perpetrators. The incident took place in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh.(X/@Gharkakalesh)

In the video, a group of men can be seen attacking a man while a woman’s voice screams in the background, “Mere pati ko maar rahe hain” (“They are beating my husband”). The victim, identified as the husband of a teacher working at the school, was reportedly assaulted when he came to drop his wife off at work.

According to the caption accompanying the video, the assault involved the principal, Sumit Pathak, and his colleagues. The caption alleged: “A case of beating of a teacher and her husband has come to light. It is alleged that the principal of the school, Sumit Pathak, along with his colleagues, beat up the victim teacher and her husband when he came to drop her.”

The exact reason for the assault remains unclear, but the visuals of the incident have drawn widespread condemnation on social media. Many took to the comments section to voice concern.

Take a look at the video:

One user commented, “This is horrific."

A user wrote, “This looks like a scene straight out of a Bollywood drama! The principal thought he was in a movie, directing his own action sequence!”

