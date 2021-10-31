Amazon’s Diwali ad on unsung Covid heroes leaves people emotional. Watch viral video

Amazon India, just a few days before Diwali, released an advertisement that has now won people’s hearts. The video, shared on Facebook, celebrates the unsung Covid heroes. There is a chance that the video will not only make you smile but leave you teary-eyed too.

“Some people are #specialfamily and this year don't forget to #deliverthelove to them yourself. Here's a heartwarming story from us! Tell us about your #SpecialFamily in the comments section,” they wrote while sharing the video.

Take a look:

The video was posted a few days ago on October 29. Since being shared, the video has gone all kinds of viral and accumulated more than 9.6 million views, till now. It has gathered varied comments too.

“Superb ad.. quite relatable. There are times in life when you don't get support from your dear ones... however you get support from unexpected unknown people.. Truly, those are the bonds we need to cherish,” wrote a Facebook user. “Really beautiful message,” commented another. “Beautiful and Emotional....very good keep it up,” expressed a third.

