Diwali 2024: New Zealand cops in uniform channel desi vibes with Bhangra ahead of the festival of lights

As Diwali approaches, the entire world is abuzz with preparations for the festival of lights. It's not just the people in India, but also those in distant lands, who are eagerly gearing up for the celebrations. A heartwarming video captured this global spirit, showing the police in New Zealand performing Bhangra at a Diwali event. Diwali 2024: The image shows a group of cops performing Bhangra at an event to celebrate the upcoming festival of Diwali. (Instagram/@patelyaj)

The video starts with an announcement where the host says, “Here we start with the Punjabi folk dance... Bhangra”. Soon after, two cops, wearing their uniforms, take the stage. A few other police officers eventually join them. The group of people from various ethnicities rocks every move as they perform the traditional dance to a peppy tune.

Instagram user Yaj Patel posted the video with the caption, “New Zealand cops performing live Bhangra.” A text insert on the video indicates that the cops performed at the Auckland Diwali festival.

The performance left people smiling and happy, like this individual, who expressed, “The World is a beautiful place when you can embrace other traditions and cultures.” Another commented, “No one appears to be offended while watching this… on the contrary, quite enjoying a different dance and music!”

A third expressed, “Don't get these negative comments. NZ is multicultural, and we celebrate all cultures and races. That is to show respect.” A fourth wrote, “This is so cool. Nice to see them being open to a new culture.”

What is the Auckland Diwali Festival?

Every year, the Auckland Diwali Festival is celebrated with great pomp. Various artists participate to make it a grand event. It is a way for the Indian diaspora in New Zealand to celebrate the festival of lights with their Western neighbours.

"We're looking for a variety of performances and food options from all parts of India - we want all regions to be represented," says Tātaki Auckland Unlimited Event Director of the BNZ Auckland Diwali Festival, Duane Wichman-Evans.

“This is an opportunity to be part of an event that celebrates diversity and brings the community together,” Duane Wichman-Evans added.

