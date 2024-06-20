Do Ambanis call the paps to cover their events? A Bollywood paparazzo has the answer

Nita and Mukesh Ambani are undoubtedly among the most photographed personalities in India. Each event at their Mumbai home, Antilia, sees a crowd of paparazzi fighting to get a picture of the Reliance Industry chairman and his family, or of the galaxy of Bollywood stars that descends upon the palatial bungalow for the event. Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani with wife Nita Ambani and son Akash Ambani.(Bloomberg)

It’s not just the Ambani weddings that attract photographers. The inauguration of Jio World Plaza and the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) also saw leading Bollywood paps waiting outside the venue to photograph the guests.

Yesterday, one such paparazzo, Varinder Chawla, hosted an “Ask Me Anything” or AMA session on Reddit, where he answered questions from curious Bollywood fans. When a Reddit user asked whether the Ambanis call the paps to cover their events or whether the paps show up on their own, Chawla put the mystery to rest.

He said the Ambanis do not need to call paps to their events. They show up on their own.

“Do you think they need to call paps, lol,” Chawla answered.

Take a look at his response below:

Varinder Chawla reveals whether the Ambanis call paps to their events.

Varinder Chawla was also asked whether celebrities call paps to photograph them. The seasoned paparazzo, who has 25 years of experience, said none of the big stars call paps.

In a separate answer, he admitted that sometimes celebrities call paps to photograph them.

“Sometimes during movie promotion, they call us for airport spotting,” he said. “But in restaurants, gym, clinic etc our team follows their car and then goes to the site following.”

He reiterated this point again when he said that paps get tips from various sources on celeb spotting. Chawla said his photographers sometimes follow cars and sometimes get tips from waiters or staff at restaurants where the stars may be dining. Interestingly enough, he added that many beggars in Mumbai also call the paparazzi if they happen to see Bollywood celebrities.

“You will not believe, many beggars in Mumbai have the number of our staff who calls,” said Chawla.