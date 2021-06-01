Do you keep dropping things? This tweet on steel plates may seem relatable

Have you ever experienced the sheer fright that follows after dropping a steel utensil in the kitchen late at night? One could walk tip-toe to the kitchen, open the refrigerator carefully, remove that container of leftover food, even turn the microwave off right before it beeps - but there always is that one utensil that has to fall and wake the house up with its noise. If you relate to this feeling, you may also relate to this tweet on steel plates and the noise they make upon falling.

A Twitter user shared this hilarious post that has left many laughing out loud. “Why do steel plates fall so dramatically to the ground? Like I know bro I dropped you, galti ho gayi. You don't have to play a metal concert and let the whole house know that you've fallen,” posted the Twitter user.

The share has since collected several reactions. Take a look at the tweet below:

why do steel plates fall so dramatically to the ground? Like I know bro I dropped you, galti ho gayi. you don't have to play a metal concert and let the whole house know that you've fallen. — g@uri 🐌 / shrey stan account✨ (@paind0sa) May 24, 2021

Since being posted on May 24, the tweet has collected over 1,200 likes and varied reactions. From those who could relate to those who found the tweet hilarious, many posted comments to the share.

“It is not confined to plates only, applies to every other utensil,” shared an individual. “Hello, are you speaking my mind?” wrote another.

I just can't be in the kitchen without dropping stuff and could relate so much 😂 especially the tiny plates have the loudest orchestra because they keep bouncing — La médecin (@SatanKiNani) May 25, 2021

I can hear my mom in the background asking "kya giraayaa!!" and me like every other kid replying, nai nai kuch nai gira!😂😂 — Aayush Jain (@shutup_yush) May 25, 2021

I was doing dishes one day and collecting all of them in a big pot. After finishing, I accidently hit and dropped the pot on floor 😭 The bang was like a bomb blast. — Humor Girl (@PoliticsHumour) May 25, 2021

Not just ur house, but the drama reaches to all the houses in the vicinity. — Lavanya Agarwal (@Lavanya_Agarwa1) May 24, 2021

Many also shared laughing emoticons to the tweet.

What do you think about it? Have you experienced this?

