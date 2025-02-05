Doctor accuses 5-star hotel in Pune of ‘disgusting and unhygienic’ services: ‘Condescending and rude GM’

A doctor’s accusations about poor service at a five-star hotel in Pune have ignited a discussion among people about having similar experiences at luxury hotels across India. In her post, she claimed that she found a reused comb in her room and added that a complaint about it only led her to interact with a “condescending and rude GM.” A doctor claimed she found a used comb in her Pune 5-star hotel room. (Unsplash/Mohnish Landge, Screengrab (X))

The woman said that after checking into the luxury hotel in Pune, she found that her room had been changed without prior intimation. “No explanation, no apology, no courtesy. Just a silent switch. But I accommodated,” she wrote.

“But then went to their spa, came back to my room & opened a ‘sealed’ comb package & found a comb that looked USED! Recycled hotel amenities?” she continued, adding, “Disgusting & unhygienic. If they’re reusing combs, what else are they reusing? Toothbrushes? Horrifying to even think about.”

“Things went from bad to worse”

The doctor further claimed that when she had a conversation with the hotel’s GM, she was met with hostility. “Instead of listening, he was rude, condescending & dismissive. When I told him not to do this & that social media can make or break reputations these days, he shouted at me & said: ‘Do what you want, I’ll see what I need to do!’ I asked his permission to take his pic to highlight the issue, he became nasty,” she added. HT.Com cannot independently verify the claims. We have reached out to the luxury hotel in question. This report will be updated once they reply.

“A 5-star hotel with zero hygiene standards, recycled amenities, & a General Manager who bullies customers? Unacceptable!” the doctor added in the concluding lines and shared a question for the hotel - “Is this your hospitality standard?”

An individual commented, “I faced a similar issue once and since then I made it a habit to pick up the toiletries including the laundry bag, so that nothing can be recycled, because most of this stuff is unwanted, I dispose of them in some garbage bin en route. But I DO NOT LEAVE SUCH ITEMS BEHIND TO BE REUSED.” Another joined, “I was there last month and just as I checked in, another couple just opened the door and entered the room!!! They hadn’t checked out yet and I was allotted the same room!!!”

A third expressed, “Was about to book a stay with them. Thanks for the heads up. will go for some place else.” A fourth wrote, “There was a lizard in the room roaming on the floor, when I complained about the same to the front desk they were very casual about it. Nobody followed up on the feedback I sent. I found the staff at the reception very arrogant,” while talking about the same hotel.