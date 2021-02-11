Doctor’s post about mom’s wholesome message may melt your heart
There is no doubt that moms all around the world never give up worrying about their kids. This notion has once again been proved by a wholesome post shared on Twitter by a doctor from UK. The tweet shared by Dr Amir Khan has now struck a chord with netizens and may fill your heart with a fuzzy feeling too.
“I missed several calls from #MamaKhan as I’ve been busy in surgery. Then received this message from reception,” reads the caption shared alongside a picture of the message.
Take a look at the sweet message from Dr Khan’s mom:
Shared on February 9, the post has garnered over 72,100 likes along with several comments. People were amused at the wholesome response from Dr Khan’s share. Many shared their experiences of their mothers in similar situations.
What do you think of this wholesome post?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Doctor’s post about mom’s wholesome message may melt your heart
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch: Netizens are swooning over this Guwahati waiter’s dance moves
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vikas Khanna’s cookie box and sewing kit related video cracks people up
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
12-year-old turns teacher for neighbourhood kids during school closure in Egypt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cop dresses up as Yamraj while taking Covid-19 vaccine to spread awareness
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rare yellow lobster captured by fisherman finds forever home at marine centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman turns 100, dances to celebrate birthday. Video wows people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Promise Day 2021: Memes to emotional posts, here’s how Twitter is celebrating
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man places frozen pants on parking spots around city, pics spark laughter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Clean Up Kayak: Rubbish collection tour aims to clean up Sydney Harbour
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Happy ending’: Jaguar cubs born to rare wild-captive parents in Argentina
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lawyer who accidentally turned on cat filter during court reacts to Zoom mishap
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Groom uses computer as bride waits, pic prompts ‘Hold on babe’ meme trend
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Food truck’s sign for anti-maskers wins Twitter. ‘Brutally honest,’ say people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nearly 18,000-year-old ancient shell horn can still play a tune
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox