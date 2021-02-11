Doctor’s post about mom’s wholesome message may melt your heart

There is no doubt that moms all around the world never give up worrying about their kids. This notion has once again been proved by a wholesome post shared on Twitter by a doctor from UK. The tweet shared by Dr Amir Khan has now struck a chord with netizens and may fill your heart with a fuzzy feeling too.

“I missed several calls from #MamaKhan as I’ve been busy in surgery. Then received this message from reception,” reads the caption shared alongside a picture of the message.

Take a look at the sweet message from Dr Khan’s mom:

I missed several calls from #MamaKhan as I’ve been busy in surgery



Shared on February 9, the post has garnered over 72,100 likes along with several comments. People were amused at the wholesome response from Dr Khan’s share. Many shared their experiences of their mothers in similar situations.

Haha. That's the kind of thing my Greek Mama does. — Julia Bradbury💙 (@JuliaBradbury) February 9, 2021

My son is about to turn 18. I still go to hold his hand when we cross the street!!!!!! The fact that’s he’s at least a foot taller than me doesn’t stop me! 🤣 — Cathy_Hudson 💙 (@cathyhudson68) February 9, 2021

I’m 53 this year and had a lecture from my 90 yr old mother on the dangers of wearing flip flops to go to the bins🤨 — nerys martin (@nerysmartin) February 9, 2021

Your mum is fabulous. My mum, god rest her soul, used to tell my brother to wear a vest, he was 60 at the time 😂 — Sian Baldwin (@SianBaldwin1) February 9, 2021

Hahahaha! I literally just went past my dad's shop and it was drizzling mildly. He went and borrowed an umbrella from his friend, who is 10mins away. ☔



He wouldn't let us go home until he brought us an umbrella...



...we live four minutes' away 😂🤣🙈 — Dr Meenal Viz | Get #Vaccinated ✌️ (@meenalsworld) February 9, 2021

