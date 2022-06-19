Dog bops his sibling and makes her check his breath. Watch hilarious video

There's no denying that videos involving dog siblings lift our spirits instantly and fill us with positivity. And a video posted online is a case in point. Shared on Instagram, the video showcases two dog siblings, one calm and quiet and the other the opposite. The video is hilarious, and you may end up watching it more than once.

"Brothers are jerks," reads the caption of the video posted on Instagram. The text insert on the video reads, "Things Finn does to his sister that doesn't make sense." The video opens to show a dog named Finn bopping and sitting on his sister Xena. As the video progresses, Finn is seen nibbling Xena's toes and making her check his breath.

Watch the video here:

Since being posted a few weeks ago, the video has amassed 8.68 lakh views and more than 63,000 likes. The video share has also prompted people to express their thoughts in the comments.

"Xena has patience of a saint," posted an individual with a heart emoticon. "That bop though. Maybe he's just trying to pet her lol," shared another. "The breath check always makes me laugh!" commented a third with laughing emoticons.

The video has also received several comments from other dogs' accounts.

"Sitting is equal to love. Makes sense," read a comment from a dog's account. "The breath checks," posted another. "Sibling love is just a little different," shared a third.

What do you think of this funny video that involves two dog siblings?