Dog goes to foster cat to check if she is fine after she coughs. Watch heart melting video

A sweet gesture by a dog is winning hearts online. A video posted on Reddit, shows the huge dog taking care of a kitty. There is a possibility that the wonderful video will leave your heart happy. Also, you may end up watching it more than once.

The video is posted with a caption that adds context to it. “She coughed, so he went to check she was ok. She's a very frightened foster cat and this was their first interaction. After this she kept looking at him, like she wanted him to come back,” it reads.

The video opens to show two Dalmatian dogs sleeping on the ground with a cat lying on a bed kept behind them. One of the dogs suddenly gets up and approaches the kitty. At this point, two more cats also become visible on the screen.

Take a look at the wonderful video:

The video was posted two days ago. Since being shared, the video has accumulated nearly 4,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The post also prompted people to share love-filled comments.

“She's gonna be just fine, what a cracking family she's landed with. You're a gem op!” shared a Reddit user. “Potential friendship in the making. Keep us posted,” posted another. “Dogs are absolute gifts. Sooo beautiful!” expressed a third. “My old neighbor had a Dalmatian who really liked my cat! They seem like a very curious and friendly breed,” wrote a fourth.