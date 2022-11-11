Home / Trending / Dog imitates CISF jawan’s exercise routine at Delhi’s metro station. Watch

Dog imitates CISF jawan’s exercise routine at Delhi’s metro station. Watch

Published on Nov 11, 2022 12:54 PM IST

The video showing a dog imitating a CISF jawan’s exercise routine at a metro station in Delhi was posted on Instagram.

ByTrisha Sengupta

People traveling by Delhi Metro may have seen the dogs from the CISF K9 squad that often patrol the stations with their handlers. Trained and alert, the K9s never fail to leave people in awe. One such dog is now receiving lots of love on the Internet after a video of it doing exercise was shared online. There is a possibility that the video will leave you amazed too.

The video is posted on Instagram with a simple caption. “CISF showcasing the training bond at metro station,” it reads. The video opens to show a CISF jawan standing inside a metro station facing a dog. Soon he starts doing different exercises in front of the K9 and it follows.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 18,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also received several comments. A few posted heart or clapping emoticons to show their reactions to the video.

“Superb,” wrote an Instagram user. “Amazing,” shared another. “Proud,” expressed a third. What are your thoughts on the video?

