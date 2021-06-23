Home / Trending / Dog missing for 2 weeks, rescued from New Jersey bay area
Two joggers recognized Chunk from posters and reported seeing him jump into the water near Mantoloking Bridge around 7 a.m. (representational image)(AP)
Dog missing for 2 weeks, rescued from New Jersey bay area

  • Chunk's owner, Marie Zangara, said that he had some matted fur and was covered in ticks, but was otherwise healthy.
AP |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 08:07 PM IST

A golden retriever who had been missing for two weeks was rescued Tuesday from a bay in New Jersey.

Authorities say that New Jersey State Police troopers Ryan Koehler and Vincent Ferdinandi, of Point Pleasant Station, responded to the report of a dog swimming in Barnegat Bay and were able to bring the 3-year-old named Chunk safely ashore.

Two joggers recognized Chunk from posters and reported seeing him jump into the water near Mantoloking Bridge around 7 a.m., WABC-TV reported.

Jim Mathis was fishing nearby and said Chunk kept backing away from his boat when he tried to get close but swam to shore when he backed away.

“We positioned our boat, got (the) line ready, acted as a leash,” Koehler said. “Line around dog and guide him up to the docks.”

Chunk's owner, Marie Zangara, said that he had some matted fur and was covered in ticks, but was otherwise healthy.

