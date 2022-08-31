Dog plays with heart-shaped balloon in Turkey's pedestrian zone, video goes viral

Videos and photos of dogs playing with balloons often surface online and capture viewers' attention, so much so that they end up watching the video on loop. Just like this video that shows a dog playing with a balloon. The video is a delight to watch and will leave a wide smile on your face.

The video was shared on Twitter by a user Nehir and is credited to a TikTok user who goes by mehmetiiz34. "I just watched the best video in the world," read the caption in English when translated from Turkish. The now-viral video shows the dog playing in the pedestrian zone with a heart-shaped balloon and is unfazed by the people there.

Watch the viral video below:

Dünyanın en iyi videosunu izledim az önce pic.twitter.com/NesKoTKgfL — nehir (@rivierepx) August 1, 2022

Since being shared on August 1, the video has raked up 2.4 million views and accumulated over 53,100 likes. "Too much love," posted an individual. "Flappy dogs," shared another. "Where's her puppies?" commented a third.